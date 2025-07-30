1,508,128 Shares in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Purchased by Golden Reserve Retirement LLC

Golden Reserve Retirement LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,508,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,154,000. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF makes up approximately 16.8% of Golden Reserve Retirement LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Golden Reserve Retirement LLC owned 0.06% of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHD. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 569.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 49,630,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,355,913,000 after buying an additional 42,218,696 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6.8% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 38,785,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,084,442,000 after buying an additional 2,470,706 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6.3% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 27,640,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,840,000 after buying an additional 1,637,300 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 208.5% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,626,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,201,000 after buying an additional 13,264,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 202.3% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 17,426,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,816,000 after buying an additional 11,661,011 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

SCHD opened at $27.17 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $70.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.97. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.87 and a fifty-two week high of $29.72.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

