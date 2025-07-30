27,138 Shares in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) Bought by Clark Estates Inc. NY

Clark Estates Inc. NY purchased a new stake in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 27,138 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,851,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Maximus by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,548,284 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $488,829,000 after buying an additional 205,564 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Maximus by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,782,150 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $207,687,000 after acquiring an additional 55,583 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Maximus by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,406,592 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $105,001,000 after acquiring an additional 177,075 shares during the period. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. raised its position in Maximus by 1.5% during the first quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 1,275,394 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $86,969,000 after acquiring an additional 18,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Maximus by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,234,933 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $92,188,000 after acquiring an additional 84,835 shares during the period. 97.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Maximus Stock Down 1.5%

MMS opened at $71.78 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $71.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.27 and a beta of 0.61. Maximus, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.77 and a fifty-two week high of $93.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84.

Maximus Dividend Announcement

Maximus ( NYSE:MMS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The health services provider reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Maximus had a return on equity of 23.37% and a net margin of 5.56%. Maximus’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.57 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Maximus, Inc. will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. Maximus’s payout ratio is 23.86%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Maximus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Gayathri Rajan sold 7,913 shares of Maximus stock in a transaction on Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.38, for a total value of $572,742.94. Following the sale, the director owned 14,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,028,157.90. This trade represents a 35.78% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Maximus Profile

(Free Report)

Maximus, Inc operates as a provider of government services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Federal Services, U.S. Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers program eligibility support and enrollment; centralized multilingual customer contact centers, multichannel, and digital self-service options for enrollment; application assistance and independent health plan choice counseling; beneficiary outreach, education, eligibility, enrollment, and redeterminations; and person-centered independent disability, long-term sick, and other health assessments.

