2,724 Shares in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) Bought by Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SPLV. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 20.0% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,584,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,846,000 after buying an additional 597,838 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,758,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,112,000 after buying an additional 13,180 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,309,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,643,000 after buying an additional 272,676 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 618,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,246,000 after acquiring an additional 13,315 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 18.4% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 544,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,699,000 after acquiring an additional 84,711 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Price Performance

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF stock opened at $73.21 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a one year low of $66.56 and a one year high of $75.43. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $72.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.11 and a beta of 0.69.

About Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.