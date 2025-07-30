2,724 Shares in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) Bought by Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SPLV. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 20.0% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,584,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,846,000 after buying an additional 597,838 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,758,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,112,000 after buying an additional 13,180 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,309,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,643,000 after buying an additional 272,676 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 618,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,246,000 after acquiring an additional 13,315 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 18.4% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 544,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,699,000 after acquiring an additional 84,711 shares during the period.
Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF stock opened at $73.21 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a one year low of $66.56 and a one year high of $75.43. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $72.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.11 and a beta of 0.69.
The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.
