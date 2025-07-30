360 Financial Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

360 Financial Inc. cut its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 14.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,534 shares of the company’s stock after selling 609 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for 0.5% of 360 Financial Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. 360 Financial Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 46,224.2% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,364,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,890,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361,302 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $458,461,000. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 20,581.9% in the 1st quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 832,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,842,000 after buying an additional 828,835 shares during the last quarter. Bell Bank bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $207,815,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,993,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,639,116,000 after buying an additional 529,565 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Growth ETF stock opened at $453.79 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $430.52 and its 200-day moving average is $405.20. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $316.14 and a 1 year high of $458.05. The company has a market cap of $182.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.22 and a beta of 1.11.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

