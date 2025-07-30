360 Financial Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

360 Financial Inc. lowered its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 623 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 62 shares during the period. 360 Financial Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cordant Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Copia Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Performance

VGT stock opened at $692.93 on Wednesday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $451.00 and a fifty-two week high of $701.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $647.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $602.12. The company has a market capitalization of $98.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.55 and a beta of 1.16.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

