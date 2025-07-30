44,990 Shares in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) Acquired by Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc.

Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 44,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,564,000. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF makes up 2.4% of Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. MY Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. MY Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Clune & Associates LTD. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Clune & Associates LTD. now owns 4,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,328,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of VV opened at $293.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.59 and a beta of 1.01. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $221.40 and a twelve month high of $294.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $281.36 and a 200-day moving average of $269.84.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

