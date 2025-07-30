943 Shares in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) Bought by N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC

N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VPU. Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF in the first quarter worth $26,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Utilities ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. von Borstel & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Utilities ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new position in Vanguard Utilities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Utilities ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000.

Shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF stock opened at $182.78 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $177.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $172.13. The company has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.60 and a beta of 0.54. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 12-month low of $154.00 and a 12-month high of $185.75.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

