ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) Shares Sold by Seizert Capital Partners LLC

Seizert Capital Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW – Free Report) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 111,170 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 481 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC owned about 0.11% of ACI Worldwide worth $6,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ACI Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,199,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in shares of ACI Worldwide by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 15,058 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $824,000 after purchasing an additional 3,976 shares in the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of ACI Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of ACI Worldwide by 66.5% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 150,533 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,236,000 after purchasing an additional 60,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of ACI Worldwide by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 38,076 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,083,000 after purchasing an additional 6,944 shares in the last quarter. 94.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ACIW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on ACI Worldwide from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Wall Street Zen raised ACI Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. DA Davidson raised ACI Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Stephens raised ACI Worldwide from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.00.

ACI Worldwide Stock Performance

ACIW stock opened at $43.64 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.18 and a beta of 1.06. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.79 and a 12-month high of $59.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.12.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.18. ACI Worldwide had a return on equity of 20.94% and a net margin of 16.12%. The firm had revenue of $394.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ACI Worldwide, Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ACI Worldwide news, Director Janet O. Estep sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.66, for a total value of $200,970.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 77,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,467,000.46. This trade represents a 5.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mary P. Harman sold 7,194 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.48, for a total value of $341,571.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 34,388 shares in the company, valued at $1,632,742.24. This represents a 17.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About ACI Worldwide

ACI Worldwide, Inc, a software company, develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating digital payments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Banks, Merchants, and Billers. The company offers ACI Acquiring, a solution to process credit, debit, and prepaid card transactions, deliver digital innovation, and fraud prevention; ACI Issuing, a digital payment issuing solution for new payment offering; and ACI Enterprise Payments Platform that provides payment processing and orchestration capabilities for digital payments.

Featured Articles

