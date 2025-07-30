AdvisorShares Focused Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CWS) Shares Sold by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in AdvisorShares Focused Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CWS – Free Report) by 6.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,103 shares of the company’s stock after selling 435 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AdvisorShares Focused Equity ETF were worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Kingsman Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in AdvisorShares Focused Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $867,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in AdvisorShares Focused Equity ETF by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $699,000 after buying an additional 1,657 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in AdvisorShares Focused Equity ETF by 39.8% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 2,455 shares during the last quarter. Trademark Financial Management LLC grew its holdings in AdvisorShares Focused Equity ETF by 146.3% during the 1st quarter. Trademark Financial Management LLC now owns 22,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after buying an additional 13,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in AdvisorShares Focused Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:CWS opened at $69.96 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $68.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.80. The stock has a market cap of $192.39 million, a PE ratio of 148.85 and a beta of 0.93. AdvisorShares Focused Equity ETF has a one year low of $58.36 and a one year high of $71.75.

The AdvisorShares Focused Equity ETF (CWS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF that aims to achieve long-term capital appreciation and outperform the S&P 500 Index by holding a focused group of US-listed stocks using proprietary models.

