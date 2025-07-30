AdvisorShares Restaurant ETF (NYSEARCA:EATZ) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

AdvisorShares Restaurant ETF (NYSEARCA:EATZ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 16.7% from the June 30th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

AdvisorShares Restaurant ETF Stock Performance

EATZ stock opened at $28.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.39 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.53. AdvisorShares Restaurant ETF has a 1 year low of $22.80 and a 1 year high of $31.61.

Get AdvisorShares Restaurant ETF alerts:

About AdvisorShares Restaurant ETF

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

The AdvisorShares Restaurant ETF (EATZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US-listed companies that derive at least 50% of their net revenue from the restaurant business. EATZ was launched on Apr 20, 2021 and is managed by AdvisorShares.

Receive News & Ratings for AdvisorShares Restaurant ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdvisorShares Restaurant ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.