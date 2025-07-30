AE Wealth Management LLC Increases Holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Free Report) by 26.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,937 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 623 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Comprehensive Money Management Services LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 6.2% during the first quarter. Comprehensive Money Management Services LLC now owns 17,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,012,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 56.8% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 2,136 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF during the first quarter worth $27,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 16.2% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF during the first quarter worth $230,000.

Get Vanguard Utilities ETF alerts:

Vanguard Utilities ETF Trading Up 1.0%

Shares of NYSEARCA VPU opened at $182.78 on Wednesday. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a twelve month low of $154.00 and a twelve month high of $185.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $177.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $172.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a PE ratio of 20.60 and a beta of 0.54.

About Vanguard Utilities ETF

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Utilities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Utilities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.