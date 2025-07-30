AE Wealth Management LLC Purchases 1,909 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 19.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,768 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,909 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $587,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VTIP. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 3.4% during the first quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 5,999,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,393,000 after acquiring an additional 195,252 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 2,932,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,002,000 after acquiring an additional 445,129 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 2,676,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,575,000 after acquiring an additional 545,858 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 12.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,277,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,629,000 after purchasing an additional 260,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,850,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,613,000 after purchasing an additional 75,621 shares during the last quarter.

VTIP stock opened at $50.11 on Wednesday. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 52 week low of $48.28 and a 52 week high of $50.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.63.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.426 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 1st. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

