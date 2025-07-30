AE Wealth Management LLC Sells 688 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

AE Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Free Report) by 12.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,862 shares of the company’s stock after selling 688 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF were worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLYG. Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 40.1% during the first quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 678.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $90.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.14 and a beta of 1.12. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $71.62 and a twelve month high of $101.62. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $88.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.66.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

