Aegis Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Aegis Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 9,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHP. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 246.5% during the fourth quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 115,900.0% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,159 shares during the last quarter. Abound Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the first quarter worth $36,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Colonial Trust Co SC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Stock Up 0.6%

NYSEARCA SCHP opened at $26.73 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.43. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.68 and a fifty-two week high of $27.06.

About Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

