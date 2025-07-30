Aegis Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 28,460 iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Aegis Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 28,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,144,000. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.8% of Aegis Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Transce3nd LLC bought a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 152.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,217,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,502,000 after purchasing an additional 3,147,534 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 41,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,559,000 after acquiring an additional 8,420 shares in the last quarter. BTG Pactual Asset Management US LLC purchased a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 69.2% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 52,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,804,000 after acquiring an additional 21,565 shares in the last quarter. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SHV opened at $110.41 on Wednesday. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $109.91 and a 52-week high of $110.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $110.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.27.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.3712 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 1st.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

