Aegis Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Aegis Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,301 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,175 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Aegis Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Aegis Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $1,762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VTIP. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 789.9% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,856,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,363,000 after acquiring an additional 13,187,463 shares during the period. Garde Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the first quarter worth $31,675,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 382.9% in the fourth quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 762,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,244,000 after acquiring an additional 604,958 shares during the period. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 2,676,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,575,000 after acquiring an additional 545,858 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 118.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 972,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,530,000 after acquiring an additional 527,119 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of VTIP opened at $50.11 on Wednesday. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a one year low of $48.28 and a one year high of $50.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $49.99 and a 200 day moving average of $49.63.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 1st were issued a $0.426 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 1st. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.