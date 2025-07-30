Aegis Wealth Management LLC Buys 1,438 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Aegis Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 16.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,181 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,438 shares during the quarter. Aegis Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BSV. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 34.9% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 18,418,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,442,527,000 after buying an additional 4,768,521 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,123,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,336,693,000 after buying an additional 2,456,689 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 690.1% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,558,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,244,000 after buying an additional 2,234,266 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 145.3% in the first quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 845,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,208,000 after buying an additional 501,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,853,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,783,000 after buying an additional 364,096 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1%
Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $78.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.00. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $76.93 and a 12-month high of $79.02.
About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF
Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).
