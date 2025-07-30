Aegis Wealth Management LLC Buys 1,438 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Aegis Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 16.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,181 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,438 shares during the quarter. Aegis Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BSV. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 34.9% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 18,418,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,442,527,000 after buying an additional 4,768,521 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,123,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,336,693,000 after buying an additional 2,456,689 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 690.1% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,558,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,244,000 after buying an additional 2,234,266 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 145.3% in the first quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 845,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,208,000 after buying an additional 501,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,853,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,783,000 after buying an additional 364,096 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1%

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $78.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.00. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $76.93 and a 12-month high of $79.02.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.