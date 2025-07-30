Aegis Wealth Management LLC Has $2.08 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Aegis Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 10.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,137 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,068 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of Aegis Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Aegis Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,075,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VBR. ORG Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3,180.0% in the first quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Pinney & Scofield Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VBR opened at $202.00 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $195.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $192.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $160.23 and a 52-week high of $219.01.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

