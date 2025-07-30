Aegis Wealth Management LLC Has $508,000 Holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

Aegis Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 23,621 shares of the company’s stock after selling 480 shares during the period. Aegis Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHH. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC now owns 14,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period. Comprehensive Money Management Services LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Comprehensive Money Management Services LLC now owns 35,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 562 shares during the period. Lewis Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Lewis Asset Management LLC now owns 10,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 13.4% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 627 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Stock Up 1.5%

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF stock opened at $21.58 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.28 and a 200-day moving average of $21.18. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a twelve month low of $18.25 and a twelve month high of $23.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.20 billion, a PE ratio of 34.50 and a beta of 0.92.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (SCHH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones Equity All REIT Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of US real estate investment trusts, excluding mortgage REITs and hybrid REITs. SCHH was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

