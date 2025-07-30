Aegis Wealth Management LLC Raises Stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Aegis Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,379 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for 2.3% of Aegis Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Aegis Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $3,866,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 42,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,215,000 after acquiring an additional 3,109 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 355,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,198,000 after acquiring an additional 46,021 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 255,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,335,000 after acquiring an additional 5,510 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 550.3% in the 4th quarter. Tradewinds LLC. now owns 12,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,167,000 after acquiring an additional 10,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 81.5% in the 4th quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 27,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,622,000 after acquiring an additional 12,254 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $179.72 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $175.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $172.53. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $150.43 and a twelve month high of $182.38. The stock has a market cap of $141.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

