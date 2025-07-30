Airtel Africa (OTC:AAFRF) Shares Down 5.4% – Here’s Why

Airtel Africa Plc (OTC:AAFRF – Get Free Report) traded down 5.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$2.70 and last traded at C$2.70. 3,454 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 6,661 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.86.

Airtel Africa Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$2.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$2.22.

About Airtel Africa

(Get Free Report)

Airtel Africa Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications and mobile money services in Nigeria, East Africa, and Francophone Africa. It offers prepaid and postpaid wireless voice, international roaming, and fixed line telephone services; data communication services, including 2G, 3G, and 4G; and mobile money services, such as digital wallet payments systems, microloans, savings, and international money transfers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Airtel Africa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airtel Africa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.