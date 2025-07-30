Allianz Asset Management GmbH Purchases New Shares in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 9,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,683,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Colonial Trust Co SC acquired a new stake in Primerica in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in Primerica in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Primerica by 105.7% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Primerica by 182.2% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Primerica by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. 90.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Primerica alerts:

Primerica Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PRI opened at $266.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.83 billion, a PE ratio of 17.95 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $266.91 and its 200-day moving average is $273.41. Primerica, Inc. has a 52 week low of $230.98 and a 52 week high of $307.91.

Primerica Dividend Announcement

Primerica ( NYSE:PRI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $5.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.77 by $0.25. Primerica had a net margin of 15.82% and a return on equity of 32.30%. The business had revenue of $803.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $783.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.91 earnings per share. Primerica’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Primerica, Inc. will post 20.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 22nd were given a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 22nd. Primerica’s payout ratio is presently 27.98%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on PRI. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Primerica from $274.00 to $296.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of Primerica from $320.00 to $315.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $317.83.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on PRI

About Primerica

(Free Report)

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Primerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.