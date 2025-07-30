Allianz Asset Management GmbH Purchases New Shares in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 9,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,683,000.
A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Colonial Trust Co SC acquired a new stake in Primerica in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in Primerica in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Primerica by 105.7% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Primerica by 182.2% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Primerica by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. 90.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Primerica Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:PRI opened at $266.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.83 billion, a PE ratio of 17.95 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $266.91 and its 200-day moving average is $273.41. Primerica, Inc. has a 52 week low of $230.98 and a 52 week high of $307.91.
Primerica Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 22nd were given a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 22nd. Primerica’s payout ratio is presently 27.98%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research firms have weighed in on PRI. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Primerica from $274.00 to $296.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of Primerica from $320.00 to $315.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $317.83.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on PRI
About Primerica
Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Primerica
- Why Are These Companies Considered Blue Chips?
- Should Investors Lock Arms With Buffett and Dive Into POOL Stock?
- What Are Dividend Challengers?
- Big 3 Telecom Wars: 2 Solid Showings, 1 Huge Winner in Q2
- TSX Venture Exchange (Formerly Canadian Venture Exchange)
- Analysts Are Upgrading These 3 Massive AI Stocks After Earnings
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Primerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.