Allied Gaming & Entertainment (NASDAQ:AGAE) Stock Price Down 3.7% – What’s Next?

Allied Gaming & Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:AGAE – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 3.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.79 and last traded at $1.84. Approximately 23,048 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 64,238 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.91.
Separately, Wall Street Zen raised Allied Gaming & Entertainment to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th.
Allied Gaming & Entertainment Trading Down 3.7%
Allied Gaming & Entertainment (NASDAQ:AGAE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 7th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.28 million for the quarter. Allied Gaming & Entertainment had a negative net margin of 221.65% and a negative return on equity of 8.20%.
About Allied Gaming & Entertainment
Allied Gaming & Entertainment, Inc operates as an experiential entertainment company, which engages in the creation of esports venues and live events for both video games and poker. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
