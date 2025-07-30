Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) Stake Lessened by Clark Estates Inc. NY

Clark Estates Inc. NY lessened its stake in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Free Report) by 27.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,076 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,193 shares during the period. Clark Estates Inc. NY’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $2,203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in Amdocs during the first quarter valued at $27,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in Amdocs by 382.9% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 338 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Amdocs during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Amdocs during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Amdocs by 55.0% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 586 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DOX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Amdocs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 7th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Amdocs in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.33.

Amdocs Stock Down 0.1%

Amdocs stock opened at $86.74 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. Amdocs Limited has a one year low of $78.61 and a one year high of $95.41.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Amdocs had a net margin of 11.39% and a return on equity of 19.52%. Amdocs’s revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Amdocs Limited will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Amdocs Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 25th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th were given a $0.527 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.21%.

Amdocs Profile

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. It designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. The company provides CES23, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; Amdocs Subscription Marketplace, a software-as-a-service-based platform that includes an expansive network of pre-integrated digital services, such as media, gaming, eLearning, sports, and retail to security and business services; the monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; amAIz, a telco GenAI framework; Amdocs Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite; and Amdocs eSIM Cloud for service providers.

