Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Receives $307.27 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-three brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $307.27.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AMGN. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $328.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research note on Friday, June 27th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Amgen from $315.00 to $326.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Citigroup raised their price objective on Amgen from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 18th.

In related news, SVP Rachna Khosla sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.68, for a total transaction of $434,520.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 8,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,364,368.16. This represents a 15.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Amgen by 1,292.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,495,710 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,693,042,000 after acquiring an additional 6,029,058 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at $1,541,991,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Amgen by 43,573.5% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,661,589 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,140,768,000 after acquiring an additional 3,653,205 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Amgen by 40.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,212,065 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,182,843,000 after acquiring an additional 3,495,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Amgen in the first quarter valued at $688,868,000. 76.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMGN opened at $303.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.70, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $290.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $291.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.49. Amgen has a 12 month low of $253.30 and a 12 month high of $340.89.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The medical research company reported $4.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.18 by $0.72. The business had revenue of $8.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.05 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 176.11% and a net margin of 17.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.96 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Amgen will post 20.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

