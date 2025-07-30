Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) Price Target Raised to $24.00

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by B. Riley from $18.00 to $24.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. B. Riley currently has a neutral rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley set a $20.00 price target on Amkor Technology and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Amkor Technology from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Amkor Technology in a report on Thursday, July 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Amkor Technology from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Amkor Technology from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amkor Technology has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.44.

Amkor Technology Stock Performance

Shares of Amkor Technology stock opened at $25.08 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.39 and a beta of 1.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.39. Amkor Technology has a 12 month low of $14.03 and a 12 month high of $35.85.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. Amkor Technology had a return on equity of 7.25% and a net margin of 4.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amkor Technology will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amkor Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 5th were paid a dividend of $0.0827 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 5th. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Amkor Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.83%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Amkor Technology by 100.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,345 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 3,454,012 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Amkor Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,479,000. SW Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Amkor Technology by 89.3% in the 1st quarter. SW Investment Management LLC now owns 2,650,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $47,859,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250,000 shares in the last quarter. UG Investment Advisers Ltd. purchased a new position in Amkor Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $21,057,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Amkor Technology by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,664,226 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $402,414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092,002 shares in the last quarter. 42.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Amkor Technology

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, system-level and final test, and drop shipment services; flip chip scale package products for smartphones, tablets, and other mobile consumer electronic devices; flip chip stacked chip scale packages that are used to stack memory digital baseband, and as applications processors in mobile devices; flip-chip ball grid array packages for various networking, storage, computing, automotive, and consumer applications; and memory products for system memory or platform data storage.

