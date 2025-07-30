Amplify Natural Resources Dividend Income ETF (NYSEARCA:NDIV) Short Interest Down 20.0% in July

Amplify Natural Resources Dividend Income ETF (NYSEARCA:NDIV – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 20.0% from the June 30th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Amplify Natural Resources Dividend Income ETF Stock Up 0.4%

NYSEARCA NDIV opened at $29.43 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.20. Amplify Natural Resources Dividend Income ETF has a twelve month low of $23.77 and a twelve month high of $30.37. The company has a market capitalization of $12.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 1.60.

Get Amplify Natural Resources Dividend Income ETF alerts:

Amplify Natural Resources Dividend Income ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

The Amplify Natural Resources Dividend Income ETF (NDIV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks an index of 40 to 60 US-listed dividend-paying companies engaged in the natural resources industry. Holdings are selected based on fundamental factors and weighted by dividend yield.

Receive News & Ratings for Amplify Natural Resources Dividend Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplify Natural Resources Dividend Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.