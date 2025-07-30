Analysts Set Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Target Price at $342.61

Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-four ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $342.61.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ADSK. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $325.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $370.00 price objective (up previously from $330.00) on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $290.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $345.00 price objective (up previously from $313.03) on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Monday, July 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $320.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of ADSK opened at $306.61 on Friday. Autodesk has a fifty-two week low of $223.03 and a fifty-two week high of $326.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $299.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $285.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $65.61 billion, a PE ratio of 65.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.44.

In other news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 3,251 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total transaction of $1,024,065.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 19,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,123,600. This represents a 14.33% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 9,391 shares of company stock valued at $2,909,885. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Beacon Financial Group boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 1,130 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Autodesk by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,473 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Autodesk by 34.9% during the 1st quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 143 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Pacific Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Autodesk by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Pacific Wealth Management LLC now owns 999 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Autodesk by 67.8% during the 2nd quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 99 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 90.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

