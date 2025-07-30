Analysts Set CVRx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVRX) Target Price at $14.50

Shares of CVRx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVRX – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.50.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CVRX shares. Lake Street Capital lowered their price objective on CVRx from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. William Blair upgraded CVRx to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on CVRx from $20.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on CVRx from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $7.00 target price (down previously from $15.00) on shares of CVRx in a research note on Friday, May 9th.

CVRX stock opened at $8.26 on Friday. CVRx has a 52-week low of $4.30 and a 52-week high of $18.55. The company has a quick ratio of 13.45, a current ratio of 14.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.82. The stock has a market cap of $215.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.79 and a beta of 1.23.

CVRx (NASDAQ:CVRX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $12.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.68 million. CVRx had a negative return on equity of 79.04% and a negative net margin of 97.49%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CVRx will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Kirk G. Nielsen purchased 10,966 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.45 per share, for a total transaction of $59,764.70. Following the acquisition, the director owned 1,910,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,410,230.30. This trade represents a 0.58% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders acquired 78,666 shares of company stock worth $411,031. Corporate insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of CVRx by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 30,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of CVRx by 10,520.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 628,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,960,000 after buying an additional 622,370 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in CVRx in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,411,000. Tradewinds LLC. bought a new position in CVRx during the 4th quarter valued at $695,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CVRx by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 323,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,105,000 after buying an additional 28,807 shares in the last quarter. 75.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVRx, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing neuromodulation solutions for patients with cardiovascular diseases. The company offers Barostim, a neuromodulation device indicated to improve symptoms for patients with heart failure with reduced ejection fraction or systolic heart failure.

