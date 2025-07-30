Analysts Set Exchange Income Co. (TSE:EIF) Target Price at C$70.83

Exchange Income Co. (TSE:EIF – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$70.83.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on Exchange Income from C$64.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. ATB Capital boosted their price objective on Exchange Income from C$68.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Exchange Income from C$68.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Exchange Income from C$75.00 to C$77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Exchange Income from C$69.00 to C$73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd.

Shares of EIF stock opened at C$66.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 173.72. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 25.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 2.04. Exchange Income has a 52-week low of C$45.00 and a 52-week high of C$68.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$61.32 and its 200 day moving average price is C$55.23.

The company also recently disclosed a jul 25 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. Exchange Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 103.42%.

Exchange Income Corp is a diversified acquisition-oriented corporation focused on opportunities in two sectors, aerospace, aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing. The business plan of the corporation is to invest in profitable, well-established companies with strong cash flows operating in niche markets.

