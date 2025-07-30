Analyzing ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) and National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) and National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Free Report) are both energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

82.4% of ConocoPhillips shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 74.0% of National Fuel Gas shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of ConocoPhillips shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% of National Fuel Gas shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares ConocoPhillips and National Fuel Gas”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ConocoPhillips $56.95 billion 2.18 $9.25 billion $7.87 12.46 National Fuel Gas $1.94 billion 4.08 $77.51 million $0.43 204.26

ConocoPhillips has higher revenue and earnings than National Fuel Gas. ConocoPhillips is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than National Fuel Gas, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

ConocoPhillips has a beta of 0.61, suggesting that its stock price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, National Fuel Gas has a beta of 0.62, suggesting that its stock price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

ConocoPhillips pays an annual dividend of $3.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. National Fuel Gas pays an annual dividend of $2.14 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. ConocoPhillips pays out 39.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. National Fuel Gas pays out 497.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. National Fuel Gas has raised its dividend for 55 consecutive years. ConocoPhillips is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Profitability

This table compares ConocoPhillips and National Fuel Gas’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ConocoPhillips 16.02% 16.54% 8.64% National Fuel Gas 1.91% 18.55% 6.34%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for ConocoPhillips and National Fuel Gas, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ConocoPhillips 0 2 15 0 2.88 National Fuel Gas 0 1 2 1 3.00

ConocoPhillips presently has a consensus target price of $121.33, suggesting a potential upside of 23.76%. National Fuel Gas has a consensus target price of $95.33, suggesting a potential upside of 8.54%. Given ConocoPhillips’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe ConocoPhillips is more favorable than National Fuel Gas.

Summary

ConocoPhillips beats National Fuel Gas on 10 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects. ConocoPhillips was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About National Fuel Gas

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil. The Pipeline and Storage segment provides interstate natural gas transportation services through an integrated gas pipeline system in Pennsylvania and New York; and owns and operates underground natural gas storage fields. This segment also transports natural gas for National Fuel Gas Distribution Corporation, as well as for other utilities, industrial companies, and power producers in New York State. The Gathering segment builds, owns, and operates natural gas processing and pipeline gathering facilities in the Appalachian region, as well as provides gathering services to Seneca. The Utility segment sells natural gas or provides natural gas utility services to various customers in Buffalo, Niagara Falls, and Jamestown, New York; and Erie and Sharon, Pennsylvania. National Fuel Gas Company was incorporated in 1902 and is headquartered in Williamsville, New York.

