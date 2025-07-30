Analyzing Jupiter Fund Management (OTCMKTS:JFHHF) and Great Elm Capital Group (NASDAQ:GECC)

Jupiter Fund Management (OTCMKTS:JFHHF – Get Free Report) and Great Elm Capital Group (NASDAQ:GECC – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Jupiter Fund Management and Great Elm Capital Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jupiter Fund Management N/A N/A N/A Great Elm Capital Group 10.40% 10.64% 3.83%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Jupiter Fund Management and Great Elm Capital Group”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jupiter Fund Management N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Great Elm Capital Group $39.32 million 3.23 $3.55 million $0.40 27.50

Great Elm Capital Group has higher revenue and earnings than Jupiter Fund Management.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

38.8% of Great Elm Capital Group shares are held by institutional investors. 8.7% of Great Elm Capital Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Jupiter Fund Management and Great Elm Capital Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Jupiter Fund Management 1 3 0 0 1.75 Great Elm Capital Group 0 0 0 0 0.00

Volatility and Risk

Jupiter Fund Management has a beta of 0.37, indicating that its share price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Great Elm Capital Group has a beta of 1.08, indicating that its share price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Great Elm Capital Group beats Jupiter Fund Management on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Jupiter Fund Management

Jupiter Fund Management Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages mutual funds, hedge funds, client focused portfolios, and multi-manager products for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets across U.K., Europe and global emerging markets. The firm also invests in fixed income markets, fund of funds products, hedge funds, and absolute return funds. Jupiter Fund Management Plc was founded in 1985 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

About Great Elm Capital Group

Great Elm Capital Corp. is a business development company which specializes in loan and mezzanine, middle market investments. It invests in the debt instruments of middle market companies. The fund prefers to invest in media, commercial services and supplies, healthcare, telecommunication services, communications equipment. It typically makes equity investments between $3 million and $10 million in companies with revenues between $3 million and $75 million.

