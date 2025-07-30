AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) Stock Position Lifted by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in shares of AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO – Free Report) by 22.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,929 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 2,333 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in AngioDynamics were worth $121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ANGO. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in AngioDynamics by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 67,942 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $622,000 after buying an additional 12,306 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in AngioDynamics by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 807,483 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $7,397,000 after purchasing an additional 254,322 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in AngioDynamics by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 179,897 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after purchasing an additional 12,383 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in AngioDynamics by 293.9% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 352,544 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,229,000 after purchasing an additional 263,034 shares during the period. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. acquired a new position in AngioDynamics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $981,000. Institutional investors own 89.43% of the company’s stock.

Get AngioDynamics alerts:

AngioDynamics Stock Performance

Shares of ANGO stock opened at $9.12 on Wednesday. AngioDynamics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.83 and a 1 year high of $13.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $370.58 million, a PE ratio of -10.99 and a beta of 0.60.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AngioDynamics ( NASDAQ:ANGO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $80.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.26 million. AngioDynamics had a negative return on equity of 3.20% and a negative net margin of 11.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that AngioDynamics, Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on AngioDynamics in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of AngioDynamics in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on AngioDynamics from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on AngioDynamics

AngioDynamics Profile

(Free Report)

AngioDynamics, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of medical, surgical, and diagnostic devices for the use in treating peripheral vascular disease, and oncology and surgical settings in the United States and internationally. The company offers Auryon Atherectomy system that is designed to deliver an optimized wavelength, pulse width, and amplitude to remove lesions while preserving vessel wall endothelium.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AngioDynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AngioDynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.