Apple (AAPL) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) is expected to post its Q3 2025 quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 31st. Analysts expect Apple to post earnings of $1.42 per share and revenue of $88.64 billion for the quarter.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The iPhone maker reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.03. Apple had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 167.24%. The firm had revenue of $95.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $94.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Apple to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Apple Stock Down 1.3%

AAPL opened at $211.27 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $204.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $214.20. Apple has a twelve month low of $169.21 and a twelve month high of $260.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.16 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.91, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.20.

Apple Increases Dividend

Apple declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $100.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to repurchase up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 12th. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 16.20%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Apple from $290.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. China Renaissance assumed coverage on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $241.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Apple from $250.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $234.94.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apple

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.19, for a total transaction of $933,940.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 15,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,233,815.27. This represents a 22.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Apple

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AAPL. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in Apple by 0.5% during the first quarter. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 14,809 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,290,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Gator Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Apple during the fourth quarter valued at $263,000. Woodside Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Apple during the first quarter valued at $248,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Apple during the first quarter valued at $246,000. Finally, Corient IA LLC purchased a new stake in Apple during the first quarter valued at $233,000. Institutional investors own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Further Reading

