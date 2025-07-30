Arkadios Wealth Advisors Boosts Stock Position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) by 69.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 207,911 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 85,516 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors owned approximately 0.09% of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF worth $12,171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of RDVY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,434,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,831,000 after acquiring an additional 305,575 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 169.0% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. National Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. National Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 8,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RFG Bristol Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,785,000.

Shares of NASDAQ RDVY opened at $64.11 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $61.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.24. The firm has a market cap of $15.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 1.15. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 52 week low of $50.27 and a 52 week high of $64.63.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 26th were given a $0.1706 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 26th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%.

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

