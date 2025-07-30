Arkadios Wealth Advisors Grows Position in iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 685,727 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,767 shares during the quarter. iShares International Select Dividend ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Arkadios Wealth Advisors owned about 0.47% of iShares International Select Dividend ETF worth $21,271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,850,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,047,000 after buying an additional 88,877 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 989,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,106,000 after buying an additional 80,748 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 98.8% in the first quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 151,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,706,000 after buying an additional 75,410 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 727.6% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 74,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,027,000 after buying an additional 65,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elite Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,024,000.

Shares of IDV stock opened at $35.53 on Wednesday. iShares International Select Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.89 and a fifty-two week high of $36.36. The stock has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.65.

iShares International Select Dividend ETF Profile

iShares International Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones International Select Dividend Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones EPAC Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

