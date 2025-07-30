Arkadios Wealth Advisors Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 70.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 36,317 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 15,050 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $6,833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Transce3nd LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.93% of the company’s stock.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IWD opened at $198.05 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a one year low of $163.19 and a one year high of $200.42. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $192.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $188.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 0.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

