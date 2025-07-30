Arkadios Wealth Advisors Has $5.58 Million Position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 226.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 282,193 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 195,842 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $5,582,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCHF. Betterment LLC raised its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 96.5% in the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 24,550,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,177,000 after buying an additional 12,054,059 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 105.0% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,506,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,876,000 after buying an additional 6,919,622 shares during the last quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 92.7% in the 4th quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 10,756,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,003,000 after buying an additional 5,174,286 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,353,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,014,000 after buying an additional 889,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 97.5% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 8,924,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,096,000 after buying an additional 4,405,113 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHF opened at $22.14 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.55. The firm has a market cap of $49.04 billion, a PE ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 0.87. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $17.56 and a 1 year high of $22.69.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

