Arkadios Wealth Advisors Has $7.08 Million Position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors decreased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV – Free Report) by 8.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 76,629 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,858 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF were worth $7,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RPV. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 411.8% in the 4th quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 675.5% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 41.8% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of RPV stock opened at $93.38 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 1.17. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF has a 12-month low of $80.40 and a 12-month high of $97.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $92.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.30.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (RPV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500\u002FCitigroup Pure Value index. The fund tracks an index of primarily large-cap, committee-selected US stocks. The index covers about 33% of the S&P 500’s market cap, using three factors to select value stocks.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RPV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.