Arkadios Wealth Advisors Has $7.08 Million Position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors decreased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV – Free Report) by 8.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 76,629 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,858 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF were worth $7,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RPV. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 411.8% in the 4th quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 675.5% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 41.8% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter.
Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF Stock Down 0.2%
Shares of RPV stock opened at $93.38 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 1.17. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF has a 12-month low of $80.40 and a 12-month high of $97.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $92.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.30.
Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF Profile
The Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (RPV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500\u002FCitigroup Pure Value index. The fund tracks an index of primarily large-cap, committee-selected US stocks. The index covers about 33% of the S&P 500’s market cap, using three factors to select value stocks.
