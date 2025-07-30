Arkadios Wealth Advisors Increases Stock Holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Free Report) by 36.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 241,347 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,058 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $8,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 10,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 10,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Lighthouse Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Lighthouse Wealth Management Inc. now owns 26,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $875,000 after buying an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 38.8% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co now owns 6,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 469 shares in the last quarter.
First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Price Performance
First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF stock opened at $36.47 on Wednesday. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 1-year low of $28.84 and a 1-year high of $40.60. The company has a market cap of $8.45 billion, a PE ratio of 14.54 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.73.
First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Cuts Dividend
First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Profile
The First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (SDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of small- and mid-cap US companies with historically increasing dividends and that meet various fundamental criteria. SDVY was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF
- How to Buy Cheap Stocks Step by Step
- Should Investors Lock Arms With Buffett and Dive Into POOL Stock?
- How to Use the MarketBeat Excel Dividend Calculator
- Big 3 Telecom Wars: 2 Solid Showings, 1 Huge Winner in Q2
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- Analysts Are Upgrading These 3 Massive AI Stocks After Earnings
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.