Arkadios Wealth Advisors Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 822.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 149,397 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 133,204 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF comprises about 0.7% of Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $19,266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VYM. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 16,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,148,000 after purchasing an additional 3,177 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 31,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,989,000 after buying an additional 3,121 shares during the period. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 117.3% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 37,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,748,000 after buying an additional 20,088 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 13,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,751,000 after buying an additional 1,860 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

Shares of VYM stock opened at $136.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $62.53 billion, a PE ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $132.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $129.62. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $112.05 and a 1-year high of $136.67.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.