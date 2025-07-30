Arkadios Wealth Advisors Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 80.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,816 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,203 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $5,901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VO. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 127.4% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 26,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,876,000 after buying an additional 14,584 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,910,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 44.7% during the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 10,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,643,000 after buying an additional 3,093 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 64.9% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 19,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,280,000 after buying an additional 7,870 shares during the period. Finally, Cannell & Spears LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Cannell & Spears LLC now owns 1,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of VO stock opened at $287.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $86.49 billion, a PE ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $277.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $267.83. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $223.65 and a 1-year high of $289.98.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

