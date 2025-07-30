Arkadios Wealth Advisors Raises Stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 447.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 61,703 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,434 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $5,779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Compass Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 82.0% during the first quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Chapman Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Columbia River Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the first quarter worth about $30,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 77.9% during the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Trading Up 5.7%

BATS:USMV opened at $93.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $23.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.90 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $93.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.27. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $83.99 and a 12-month high of $95.12.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

