Arkadios Wealth Advisors Raises Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 253.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 267,656 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 191,915 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up 0.9% of Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $24,846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Foundation Advisors increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 97.1% in the first quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 33,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,108,000 after buying an additional 16,497 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 9.8% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 101,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,620,000 after buying an additional 9,068 shares during the period. Canopy Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.5% in the first quarter. Canopy Partners LLC now owns 11,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after buying an additional 699 shares during the period. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $15,378,000. Finally, New Republic Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.4% in the first quarter. New Republic Capital LLC now owns 9,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $836,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of NYSEARCA IVW opened at $113.76 on Wednesday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $79.31 and a 52 week high of $114.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $107.92 and its 200 day moving average is $101.35. The company has a market cap of $62.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.33 and a beta of 1.05.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.