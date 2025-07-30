Assetmark Inc. Has $2.51 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Assetmark Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Free Report) by 12.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,483 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,559 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $2,513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,442,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,574,000 after acquiring an additional 44,421 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 462,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,168,000 after acquiring an additional 11,202 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 358,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,767,000 after acquiring an additional 21,255 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 6.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 264,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,820,000 after acquiring an additional 16,768 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $33,231,000.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VDC stock opened at $219.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.76 and a beta of 0.60. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 52 week low of $202.96 and a 52 week high of $226.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $220.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $218.20.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Profile

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

