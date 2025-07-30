Assetmark Inc. Has $3.08 Million Stock Position in EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT)

Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) by 40.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 57,673 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,562 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in EQT were worth $3,081,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of EQT by 47.7% in the 4th quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. now owns 960 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in EQT during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Colonial Trust Co SC boosted its stake in EQT by 255.5% during the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 1,422 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in EQT during the fourth quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Capital A Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in EQT during the fourth quarter worth $72,000. 90.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at EQT

In related news, EVP Sarah Fenton sold 12,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.94, for a total transaction of $646,029.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 13,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $690,646.18. This trade represents a 48.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

EQT Stock Performance

Shares of EQT stock opened at $53.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $56.25 and a 200-day moving average of $53.15. The company has a market cap of $33.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. EQT Corporation has a one year low of $30.02 and a one year high of $61.02.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. EQT had a net margin of 15.87% and a return on equity of 6.24%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that EQT Corporation will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EQT Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.1575 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 6th. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. EQT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.05%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen raised shares of EQT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of EQT from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of EQT from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of EQT from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective (up previously from $60.00) on shares of EQT in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, EQT currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.84.

EQT Profile

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company sells natural gas and natural gas liquids to marketers, utilities, and industrial customers through pipelines located in the Appalachian Basin. It also offers marketing services and contractual pipeline capacity management services.

