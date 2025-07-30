Assetmark Inc. Sells 3,734 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR)

Assetmark Inc. trimmed its stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR – Free Report) by 13.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 23,124 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,734 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF were worth $2,292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RWR. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 5.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $954,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 124,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,334,000 after acquiring an additional 5,186 shares during the last quarter. Frederick Financial Consultants LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 455.1% during the 1st quarter. Frederick Financial Consultants LLC now owns 89,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,869,000 after acquiring an additional 73,358 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 76.0% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 3,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF stock opened at $98.86 on Wednesday. SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF has a one year low of $83.14 and a one year high of $109.48. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.49 and a beta of 0.95.

SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF Company Profile

SPDR Dj Wilshire Reit ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF, seeks to match the returns and characteristics of the Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index consists of companies whose charters are the equity ownership and operation of commercial real estate and which operate under the REIT Act of 1960.

