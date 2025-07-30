Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUBAP) Trading Up 0.6% – Should You Buy?

Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUBAP – Get Free Report) were up 0.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $24.85 and last traded at $24.80. Approximately 11,143 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 3% from the average daily volume of 10,800 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.65.
Atlantic Union Bankshares Stock Performance
The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.37.
About Atlantic Union Bankshares
Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial services to consumers and businesses. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, NOW, time deposit, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and other depository services.
