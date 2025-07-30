Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Acquires 8,425 Shares of SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF (NYSEARCA:VLU)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF (NYSEARCA:VLU – Free Report) by 207.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,490 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,425 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF were worth $2,296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF by 123.5% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 1,632 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF in the first quarter worth about $157,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF in the first quarter worth about $202,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 37,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,968,000 after purchasing an additional 2,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF by 17.2% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,973,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VLU opened at $196.16 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $504.13 million, a P/E ratio of 17.09 and a beta of 1.02. SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF has a 1 year low of $159.27 and a 1 year high of $197.96. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $190.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $186.22.

SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF (VLU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 1500 Low Valuation Tilt index. The fund tracks an index that weights securities according to a combination of fundamental factors, and aims to find those with lower prices relative to valuations. VLU was launched on Oct 24, 2012 and is managed by State Street.

