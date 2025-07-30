Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $2.51 Million Position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI – Free Report) by 71.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75,847 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $2,509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,757,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,559,000 after buying an additional 655,933 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,876,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,601,000 after purchasing an additional 422,071 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,091,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,285,000 after purchasing an additional 51,301 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 790,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,528,000 after purchasing an additional 32,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 632,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,446,000 after purchasing an additional 47,947 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VIGI stock opened at $87.90 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $89.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.52. The company has a market cap of $8.21 billion, a PE ratio of 21.41 and a beta of 0.77. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.27 and a fifty-two week high of $91.19.

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 20th were issued a $0.5418 dividend. This represents a $2.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 20th. This is an increase from Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Ex-U.S. Dividend Growers index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that have increased their annual dividends for seven consecutive years. VIGI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.